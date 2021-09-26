Wisteria’s Corn Pudding
About the recipe
This corn pudding, from a popular restaurant in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, is a luscious accompaniment to the menu’s “Iron Skillet Fried Chicken.”
Chef Jason Hill serves cubes of this baked corn puree instead of corn bread in his Southern-style restaurant, Wisteria. The origin is Mexican, he says, “but it could be a Southern dish, easily.”
Serves: 16
Hands On Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup rice flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons sea salt
2 pounds fresh or frozen corn kernels (thawed if frozen)
1/3 cup buttermilk
11 tablespoons butter, melted
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup shredded Asiago cheese
Instructions
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
In a large bowl, combine the rice flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Set aside.
Place all but 1 rounded cup of corn kernels in a blender or food processor with buttermilk; puree until smooth. Stir pureed corn mixture into flour mixture. Add melted butter and eggs; stir until blended. Stir in Asiago and reserved corn kernels.
Spoon batter into the prepared baking dish. Bake until lightly browned on top, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool slightly; cut into squares before serving.