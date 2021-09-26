Wisteria’s Corn Pudding

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

This corn pudding, from a popular restaurant in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, is a luscious accompaniment to the menu’s “Iron Skillet Fried Chicken.”

Chef Jason Hill serves cubes of this baked corn puree instead of corn bread in his Southern-style restaurant, Wisteria. The origin is Mexican, he says, “but it could be a Southern dish, easily.”

Serves: 16

Hands On Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup rice flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons sea salt

2 pounds fresh or frozen corn kernels (thawed if frozen)

1/3 cup buttermilk

11 tablespoons butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup shredded Asiago cheese

Instructions

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, combine the rice flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Set aside.

Place all but 1 rounded cup of corn kernels in a blender or food processor with buttermilk; puree until smooth. Stir pureed corn mixture into flour mixture. Add melted butter and eggs; stir until blended. Stir in Asiago and reserved corn kernels.

Spoon batter into the prepared baking dish. Bake until lightly browned on top, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool slightly; cut into squares before serving.