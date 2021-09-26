Virginia Willis’ Spicy Golden Gingersnaps

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

These spicy gingersnaps have freshly ground white pepper as their secret ingredient and are perfect with a steaming cup of tea.

Serves: Makes about 4 1/2 dozen

Hands On Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours and 0 minutes

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/4 teaspoons baking soda

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons unsulfured molasses

1 large egg, at room temperature

1/2 cup sanding or granulated sugar, for rolling

Instructions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, allspice, pepper, and cinnamon.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter with the brown sugar and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Beat in molasses and the egg. On low speed, beat in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.

When ready to bake, heat the oven to 300 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.

Remove the dough from refrigerator. Using a small ice cream scoop, shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Place the sanding sugar in a medium bowl and roll the cookie balls in the sugar a few at a time to completely and thoroughly coat.

Place half of the dough balls 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Using the bottom of a drinking glass, flatten the cookies until they measure about 1/4 inch thick. Bake until browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Repeat with the remaining dough balls. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.