Pimento Beer Cheese

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

A party staple in Kentucky, beer cheese can either be served as a cold spread or as a warm fondue. For this recipe, we’ve given beer cheese even more of a Southern accent by likening it to pimento cheese.

For the best results, grate your own cheese from the block instead of buying cheese that’s already shredded. The packaged stuff is coated in a food starch that does not melt as smoothly as freshly grated.

Serves: 6

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, grated

4 teaspoons cornstarch

1 (12-ounce) bottle beer, preferably a light-bodied ale or lager

1 jar diced pimentos, drained

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons hot sauce

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In a medium bowl, toss the cheese with the cornstarch.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the beer, pimentos, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. While whisking, heat until simmering, 5 to 7 minutes. Whisk in the cheese mixture, and continue to whisk until the cheese is melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and whisk in the hot sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve hot.