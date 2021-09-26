Mashed Potato Dumplings with Ham and Gruyère

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

A great way to repurpose leftover mashed potatoes is to turn them into dumplings, or gnocchi. Reheating the mashed potatoes will help make them fluffier, preventing them from becoming too dense once the flour is added. Only use skinless mashed potatoes for this recipe.

Serves: 4

Hands On Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Dumplings

1 1/2 cups prepared mashed potatoes

1/4 cup ricotta cheese

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more if needed

Sauce

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup diced cooked ham

1 small shallot, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

3/4 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons Creole mustard

3/4 cup grated Gruyère cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

Instructions

To make the dumplings: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. While water is heating, place potatoes in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Using a rubber spatula, stir constantly until potatoes have heated through and become slightly dry. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and combine with ricotta, egg yolks, salt, and 1 cup flour. Working quickly, gently form into a dough.

Spread remaining flour on a cutting board or work surface, then turn dough out onto floured surface and press into a rectangle. Cut into 1-inch strips, then roll into a 1-inch-thick “snake.” Using a bench scraper or knife, cut dough into bite-sized dumplings and transfer to a lightly floured baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.

Working in batches, carefully drop dumplings into boiling salted water. Cook until all dumplings have floated to the surface and remained for 1 additional minute. Remove from the water and transfer to a lightly oiled baking sheet. Repeat until all dumplings have been cooked.

To make the sauce: In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add ham, shallots and garlic, and cook until shallots have softened, about 1 minute. Add cream and mustard, and simmer until cream has reduced by 1/3. Add cooked dumplings and heat until dumplings are thoroughly coated in sauce. Toss in cheese and season with salt and black pepper. Garnish with fresh chives. Serve.