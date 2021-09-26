Fried Green Tomatoes and Cashew Relish
About the recipe
Flying Biscuit’s founder Delia Champion was happy to provide this delicious recipe for fried green tomatoes coated with a flour/cornmeal/spice mixture and then topped with a spicy, crunchy cashew relish and goat cheese crumbles.
Serves: 4
Hands On Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
Cashew Relish
1 1/2 cups cashews
2 red jalapenos, stemmed, seeded and roughly chopped
1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves
3/4 cup honey
1/3 cup white vinegar
Fried Green Tomatoes
2 1/2 cups milk
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon celery salt
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tablespoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
4 medium green tomatoes, sliced 1/2 inch thick
6 cups canola oil
1/2 cup goat cheese
Instructions
To make the relish: In a food processor or blender, add cashews, jalapenos and cilantro and pulse just until combined. Transfer to a bowl. Add honey and vinegar and mix thoroughly. Set aside until ready to use.
To make the tomatoes: In a a large skillet, heat the oil to 375 degrees. Line a plate with paper towels.
In a mixing bowl, combine milk and eggs. Set aside. In a seperate bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, salt, celery salt, black and cayenne peppers, onion powder and paprika.
Place the flour mixture and egg mixture into seperate shallow bowls. One at a time, dredge tomato slices in flour mixture, then in the egg mixture, then in the flour mixture again.
Fry tomatoes, a few at a time, until golden brown. Drain briefly on paper towel plate.
While still hot, place three to four tomatoes per plate. Top with goat cheese and cashew relish and serve immediately.