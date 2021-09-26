Fried Green Tomatoes and Cashew Relish

Fried Green Tomatoes and Cashew Relish

About the recipe

Flying Biscuit’s founder Delia Champion was happy to provide this delicious recipe for fried green tomatoes coated with a flour/cornmeal/spice mixture and then topped with a spicy, crunchy cashew relish and goat cheese crumbles.

Serves: 4

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Cashew Relish

1 1/2 cups cashews

2 red jalapenos, stemmed, seeded and roughly chopped

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

3/4 cup honey

1/3 cup white vinegar

Fried Green Tomatoes

2 1/2 cups milk

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

4 medium green tomatoes, sliced 1/2 inch thick

6 cups canola oil

1/2 cup goat cheese

Instructions

To make the relish: In a food processor or blender, add cashews, jalapenos and cilantro and pulse just until combined. Transfer to a bowl. Add honey and vinegar and mix thoroughly. Set aside until ready to use. 

To make the tomatoes: In a a large skillet, heat the oil to 375 degrees. Line a plate with paper towels.

In a mixing bowl, combine milk and eggs. Set aside. In a seperate bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, salt, celery salt, black and cayenne peppers, onion powder and paprika.

Place the flour mixture and egg mixture into seperate shallow bowls. One at a time, dredge tomato slices in flour mixture, then in the egg mixture, then in the flour mixture again.

Fry tomatoes, a few at a time, until golden brown. Drain briefly on paper towel plate.

While still hot, place three to four tomatoes per plate. Top with goat cheese and cashew relish and serve immediately. 