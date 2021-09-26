Fried Green Tomatoes and Cashew Relish

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Flying Biscuit’s founder Delia Champion was happy to provide this delicious recipe for fried green tomatoes coated with a flour/cornmeal/spice mixture and then topped with a spicy, crunchy cashew relish and goat cheese crumbles.

Serves: 4

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Cashew Relish

1 1/2 cups cashews

2 red jalapenos, stemmed, seeded and roughly chopped

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

3/4 cup honey

1/3 cup white vinegar

Fried Green Tomatoes

2 1/2 cups milk

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

4 medium green tomatoes, sliced 1/2 inch thick

6 cups canola oil

1/2 cup goat cheese

Instructions

To make the relish: In a food processor or blender, add cashews, jalapenos and cilantro and pulse just until combined. Transfer to a bowl. Add honey and vinegar and mix thoroughly. Set aside until ready to use.

To make the tomatoes: In a a large skillet, heat the oil to 375 degrees. Line a plate with paper towels.

In a mixing bowl, combine milk and eggs. Set aside. In a seperate bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, salt, celery salt, black and cayenne peppers, onion powder and paprika.

Place the flour mixture and egg mixture into seperate shallow bowls. One at a time, dredge tomato slices in flour mixture, then in the egg mixture, then in the flour mixture again.

Fry tomatoes, a few at a time, until golden brown. Drain briefly on paper towel plate.

While still hot, place three to four tomatoes per plate. Top with goat cheese and cashew relish and serve immediately.