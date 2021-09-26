Easy Sheet Pan Barbecue Chicken Legs

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Get great barbecue flavor, right out of the oven. This quick weeknight recipe calls for doctoring up your favorite bottled barbecue sauce, so that it’s boozy, smoky and delicious. Serve with a green salad and corn on the cob for an easy weeknight meal.

Serves: 5

Hands On Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes

Ingredients

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/2 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/4 cups bottled barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons bourbon

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

4 pounds chicken legs

Salt

Instructions

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In a saucepan, heat the oil over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the barbecue sauce, bourbon, vinegar and paprika.

Place the chicken legs on a foil-lined sheet pan, and season lightly with salt. Generously brush the barbecue sauce mixture onto each chicken leg, and roast until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 45 minutes. Serve.