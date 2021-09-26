Charred Okra with Bacon Vinaigrette

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

This thoroughly southern vegetable is tossed with a decadent bacon vinaigrette and topped with even more bacon, creating a crunchy and indulgent side dish.

Serves: 6-8

Hands On Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

6 slices of bacon

1 tablespoon of brown mustard (such as Gulden’s)

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of honey

1 pound of okra

Vegetable oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In a medium pan over medium heat, cook the bacon until crispy. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and once cool to the touch, crumble. Reserve 2 tablespoons of grease.

In a small bowl, whisk the mustard, vinegar and honey together. Whisk in the warm bacon grease until fully incorporated.

Cut the woody stems off the okra and cut in half lengthwise.

Heat a large cast iron skillet over high heat and brush with vegetable oil.

Place the okra in the pan cut side down in a single layer (you may have to do this in batches) and cook until charred, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes until just beginning to soften. Remove from heat.

In a mixing bowl, toss the charred okra with the bacon vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled bacon pieces and serve.