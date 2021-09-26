Cast Iron Barbecue Pork Pizza

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

What could be more Southern than barbecue pork pizza, cooked in a cast iron skillet?

Feel free to use store-bought pork, barbecue sauce and pizza dough here; there’s no need to make those from scratch. Crank the oven up to its highest temperature — but not broil, lest the cheese burn to a crisp. Get all of your toppings ready to go before heating the skillet; the process moves quickly once you add the dough to the skillet.

Serves: 4

Hands On Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

12 ounces pre-made pizza dough

All-purpose flour, for dusting

Yellow cornmeal, for dusting

1/2 cup bottled barbecue sauce

1 1/2 cups shredded barbecue pork

1/2 cup diced grilled red onion

4 strips applewood smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup thinly sliced dill pickles

1 cup shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar-Jack cheese blend

Thinly sliced scallions, for serving

Instructions

Heat the oven to 525 degrees, or as hot as it will go. Place a 12-inch cast iron skillet in the oven to heat for 20 minutes.

Lightly dust a work surface and rolling pin with flour and roll out the pizza dough into a 12-inch disk.

Remove the skillet from the oven and lightly dust the bottom with cornmeal and flour. Carefully press the dough into the bottom of the skillet.

Working quickly, spread the top of the dough with barbecue sauce, then top with the pork, followed by the onion, bacon and pickles. Cover the top with both cheeses and bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly, 12 to 15 minutes.

Carefully slide the pizza out onto a cutting board, cut into wedges and serve sprinkled with scallions.