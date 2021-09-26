Campfire Bananas Foster

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Cooked bananas make an excellent campfire dessert, especially when made to resemble restaurant classics, such as Bananas Foster. Simply cut an opening in the top of a banana, add caramel sauce and tightly seal with aluminum foil before cooking around your campfire.

Bananas that are very ripe, especially those with a few brown or black spots, will soften faster and have a more pronounced sweetness than a starchy, immature banana.

Serves: 4

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 extra ripe bananas

1/3 cup caramel sauce, store-bought or homemade

Instructions

Build a medium campfire.

Use a knife to cut out a 1-inch-wide strip of the banana peel almost the entire length of the banana. Leave the ends intact and the rest of the peel still attached. Cut a seam down the center of the banana for filling. Evenly divide caramel inside the seams and over the top of each banana. Tightly wrap in a double layer of heavy duty aluminum foil and place bananas near the base of the fire. Cook until bananas are soft and caramel is bubbling, 10 minutes. Unwrap and serve.