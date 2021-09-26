Chocolate Chess Pie

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

This chocolate-filled and cream-topped twist on classic chess pie is a decadent addition to any holiday table — or even your everyday dinner table. It comes to us courtesy of blogger Kate Wood, of the blog Wood and Spoon, where the recipe first appeared. She adapted her recipe from her husband’s grandmother’s recipe card, amping up the cocoa content here and decreasing the sugar there. But her truly genius move was to top the whole thing with a billowing mound of lightly sweetened chocolate whipped cream. The extra bitterness from the cocoa and richness from the cream balances out the sugary sweet filling, and it gives the whole thing a lushness we’ve never experienced from a chess pie.

Serves: 8

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes

Ingredients

Pie

1 recipe for a single unbaked pie crust

1 1/4 cups (250 g) sugar

1/4 cup (30 g) cocoa powder

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

3 large eggs, beaten, plus 1 egg, beaten, for the crust (optional)

3 tablespoons evaporated milk

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 1/2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar

Topping

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (75 g) sugar

1/4 cup (30 g) cocoa powder, plus more for serving

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

To make the pie: Using a rolling pin, roll out the pie dough on a well-floured counter and transfer it into a 9-inch pie plate. Gently press the dough into the edges of the pan and trim off any excess. Crimp the edges as desired.

In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, cocoa powder, flour and salt until combined. Whisk in the butter until just combined. Whisk in the eggs, evaporated milk, vanilla extract and vinegar until combined. Pour the filling into the prepared pie crust and brush the crust with the additional egg, if desired. Bake until the edges are well set and the innermost circle of pie is still just a bit jiggly, about 35 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

Once cooled, prepare the whipped topping: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the heavy cream on medium speed until frothy and slightly thickened. Add the sugar and cocoa powder, increase the mixer to high and beat until stiff peaks form. Spread dollops of the whipped cream on top of the pie. Dust with additional cocoa powder and serve immediately. The pie will keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 day.