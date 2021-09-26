Cast Iron Corn Skillet

Southern Kitchen

Serves: 4

Hands On Time: 29 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 large ears corn, in the husk

5 ounces thick-sliced hickory-smoked bacon

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 Vidalia onion, diced

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup whole milk mozzarella

Instructions

Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

Place the corn on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes. Keep the oven on.

Let the corn cool for about 15 minutes, then remove the husk and any remaining silk. Cut the corn kernels from the cob. Discard the cobs.

In a large skillet, cook the bacon until crisp, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions become translucent. Add the butter and stir until melted, then add the corn and cook for a couple of minutes before removing from the heat. Stir in the parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Divide the corn mixture between individual cast iron skillets and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until the cheese has melted and begins to brown. Serve hot.