Trailblazing pitmaster Ed Mitchell shines light on Black barbecue history

Ed Mitchell practices a simple craft. At age 77, he barbecues whole hogs, the same way his family has for generations in Wilson, North Carolina.

In the early days of the Food Network, he was one of the few Black faces to appear on the channel. Ed Mitchell charmed Anthony Bourdain, who featured the pitmaster on the show “A Cook’s Tour” in the early 2000s. And year after year, he hauled his rig to New York City, where he was the star of the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party.

“He was one of the first individuals that I saw highlighting the role and significance of Black people in barbecue, where it’s been wildly overlooked,” said Howard J. Conyers, founder of the Black BBQ Hall of Fame.

Ed Mitchell, always dressed in overalls with a cap on his head, has an easy smile, but what he does is serious.

“I barbecue not because I love hoisting 150-pound hogs on my shoulders, but because I want to keep the tradition of my African American ancestors alive,” he writes in “Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue,” the new cookbook he wrote with his son, Ryan.

Ed Mitchell’s story is one of revival. Smoking whole hogs, instead of smaller cuts of meat, was a vanishing art that he helped bring back to the table.

“At least 10 years ago, it seemed like whole hog barbecue was on the way out. He was one of the effective ambassadors for whole hog barbecue,” said Adrian Miller, author of “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue.”

Ed Mitchell’s tale is also one of defiance. He cooked hogs over fires, when the commonly used gas smokers would have been easier. He insisted on locally raised hogs, before farm-to-table was a trend. And he made sure African Americans, who often manned the pits in this country but did not get the credit or rewards, were centered in the version of barbecue history he told.

“Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue” includes his recipes and those of his mother, 92-year-old Doretha Mitchell. But it also has the Mitchell family’s own story, told in their own words, in which struggle has often followed triumphs.

“God knows we’ve been in everybody else’s books forever,” said Ryan Mitchell.

A heritage in smoke

Ed Mitchell was raised with barbecue.

“Hogs and tobacco were the economic engines of Wilson County,” Ryan Mitchell said.

The oak and hickory used to cure tobacco leaves could also smoke a hog.

Ed Mitchell was middle aged, however, by the time he came to barbecue as a business. His parents ran a small grocery store, which he called a “symbol of African American progress.” When his father died in 1990, Ed Mitchell realized he had to become the breadwinner for the family and support his mother.

“My dad decides to change course in his life, and piece-by-piece starts adding cooking equipment to the corner grocery store,” Ryan Mitchell said.

Ed Mitchell cooked barbecue the old way, the way his ancestors had taught him with a full hog over open coals. But it was also the only way he could barbecue. Most successful barbecue restaurants had moved on to modern gas-powered smokers, which sacrifice flavor for volume and efficiency. But that equipment cost more money than the Mitchell family had.

“Lo and behold, the commitment to doing it small put you in front of the people with the loudest voices,” Ryan Mitchell said. “The other guys were making all the money, but we were getting all the newspaper articles.”

Struggles and triumphs

“Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue” is as much a memoir as a cookbook. And its stories aren’t always pleasant.

“We wanted to tell Mitchell’s story raw and uncut,” said Zella Palmer, the food scholar who co-wrote the cookbook with the Mitchells.

Ed Mitchell’s life has been full of successes, but also struggles. He was drafted for the Vietnam War, even though he was a college student. His insistence on using heritage hogs fed non-GMO grains angered local ranchers. And his greatest challenge came in 2004, when he was charged with not paying sales taxes. He lost the restaurant that he built from his parents’ store and had to serve 30 days in jail.

“To be treated like we were selling dope out here, but we’re selling barbecue sandwiches,” said Ryan Mitchell.

Ryan Mitchell, now 45, always had a hand in the family's barbecue business, even when he went off to college to study economics and later when he was an analyst for Credit Suisse. Now he is working with his dad full-time and writing the next chapter of the Mitchell family story.

The Mitchells are selling sauces and rubs nationwide. The sauces are made without sugar. Both Ed and Ryan Mitchell have Type 2 diabetes, so it was important to them to offer a healthier alternative.

In early 2024, they will open The Preserve, a new restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina.

And with “Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue,” only the third major cookbook written by a Black pitmaster, the Mitchells continue to celebrate African Americans' role in making barbecue a great American cuisine.

“This is really their resurrection,” said Palmer.

Todd A. Price writes about food and culture across the South. He can be reached at taprice@gannett.com.