5 egg-free desserts that won't break the bank for Valentine's Day (or any day)

Egg prices have skyrocketed in the past few months for a host of reasons, including inflation and avian flu.

On grocery store shelves, the price of eggs climbed an astounding 49.1% in November over the year before. Eggs are often more expensive around the holidays, but even with those in the rearview mirror, eggs remain relatively costly.

Especially with Valentine's Day on the horizon, bakers are still going to bake. But if you're cost-conscious, now might be the time to skip meringue-frosted cakes and the egg tarts. Here, we've compiled several egg-free desserts to last you until prices (hopefully) come down.

More about egg prices:Why are egg prices so high and will they go down? Inside perfect storm behind skyrocketing costs

Upside-down apple pecan pie

Pecans aren't exactly cheap, but this pie also incorporates apples, so you'll need just a cup of nuts, which should only set you back around $5 at the store.

Serves: 8

Hands On Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cups pecan halves plus 1/3 cup chopped pecans

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

Cream Cheese Pie Dough, or other pie dough for a double-crust pie, both halves rolled into 10-inch rounds

6 Rome apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Use a rubber spatula to spread the butter across the bottom of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Arrange the pecan halves in the pie plate and gently press into the butter. Sprinkle 2/3 cup of the brown sugar over the pecans and press firmly to adhere to the butter and pecans.

Place one of the rounds of pie dough over the brown sugar and press into the sides of the pie plate. Leave additional overhanging crust in place for now.

Combine the remaining brown sugar with the apples, chopped pecans, lemon juice, flour, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. Toss gently to combine. Spoon the apple filling on top of the first layer of pie dough and spread to an even layer. Place the top crust over the apples.

Trim the edges of both layers of pie dough so that there is about 1 inch of crust overhanging. Fold the top layer of crust over the bottom to seal. Crimp the edges, if desired. Cut a few slits in the top crust to allow steam to escape and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and continue to bake until the apples are tender and the crust is crisp and browned, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Place a large platter over the top of the pie and very carefully flip the pie out onto the platter so that the pecans and sugar syrup are on top.

Peanut butter icebox pie

With frozen whipped topping and a premade chocolate pie crust, this is one simple dessert to make. Nothing in this recipe should give you terrible sticker shock. This makes a great Valentine's Day dessert too.

A note: If you can’t fit all the filling into the pie shell, just scoop the leftovers into a small bowl and leave it on your kitchen counter with a spoon. It will find a home.

Serves: 8

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 (16-ounce) jar crunchy peanut butter

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 chocolate pie crust

Instructions

In bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, peanut butter, sugar, butter and vanilla until smooth. Fold in half of the whipped topping. Mound the filling into the pie crust and then smooth the top.

Freeze for 10 minutes and then top with the remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or freeze at least 1 hour. Serve.

Strawberry-Carolina Gold rice pudding

Carolina Gold rice is a medium-grain, aromatic rice from the South Carolina Lowcountry. When stirred, it releases starch similar to Arborio rice, which makes it perfect for risotto and rice pudding. While rice pudding is commonly served chilled, try this one warm to enhance its inherently creamy texture.

Serves: 8

Hands On Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups quartered and hulled strawberries

1 1/2 cups plus 3 tablespoons sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lime

2 1/8 teaspoons kosher salt

2 cups water

1 cup Carolina Gold rice

2 1/4 cups whole milk

1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped

1 cinnamon stick

2 1/4 cups heavy cream

Fresh mint, for serving

Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine the strawberries with 3 tablespoons of the sugar, the lime zest and lime juice, and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt. Stir to combine and let sit at room temperature while preparing the rice pudding.

In a large pot or Dutch oven with a lid, combine the water, rice and remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally until the water has mostly been absorbed and the rice is slightly al dente, about 15 minutes.

Stir in the milk, remaining 1 1/2 cups sugar, vanilla bean seeds and pod, and cinnamon. Increase the heat to medium-low and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the liquid has been absorbed, about 25 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the pudding is thick and creamy and the rice is tender, about 25 minutes longer. Serve warm or chilled, topped with the strawberries and fresh mint.

This double-crusted peach cobbler is topped with a gooey-sweet caramel-walnut sauceSouthern Kitchen

Double Crust Peach Cobbler

Serves: 9

Hands on time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

This double-crusted cobbler can be refrigerated after baking. Single servings can be reheated in the microwave right before serving. And reheat you should because this tastes best hot, with melting ice cream pooling around it.

Ingredients

Cobbler

2 pie crusts, rolled into 10-inch squares

1 cup cold water

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup peach brandy

2/3 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

30 ounces frozen peaches, thawed

Caramel topping

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter

1 tablespoon cold water

1 1/2 cups walnuts, coarsely chopped

Instructions

To make the cobbler: Heat the oven to 275 degrees. Spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Fit one pie crust securely in the pan, lining the sides as well as the bottom. Make sure to seal all tears in the dough. Bake until dough is soft and looks “melted,” 10 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and increase the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large saucepan, whisk together the water and cornstarch. Whisk in the peach brandy. Place the saucepan over medium heat and cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture is thick and goes from white to translucent. The mixture will pull away from the sides and bottom of the pan. Whisk in the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until smooth and the sugar has dissolved. The mixture will be very thick. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the peaches.

Pour the peach mixture into the cooked crust and cover with the top crust. Press down lightly on the top crust, tucking it around the filling. Carefully fit edges together for a complete seal. Make sure there is about an inch of space left on top. If not, gently press the dough down. Bake until the crust is golden brown, about 1 hour.

About 15 minutes before the cobbler is ready, make the topping: In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and butter, place over low heat, and whisk until melted. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Add the water. The mixture will bubble wildly. Continue to whisk until smooth.

When the cobbler is done, remove the topping from the heat and fold in walnuts. Pour over the top crust of cobbler. Serve hot.

Easy Southern banana pudding

Instant pudding mix makes this dessert both super easy and economical. Finished and served right in a 2-quart bowl, this makes a perfect potluck or dinner party dessert.

Serves: 8

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup cold water

1 (3.4-ounce) package vanilla instant pudding mix

1 pint heavy whipping cream

60 vanilla wafers

2 bananas, thinly sliced into rounds

3 maraschino cherries, for garnish

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, stir together the condensed milk and water until well-combined. Add the pudding mix and whisk until smooth. Place in the freezer for about 10 minutes.

In the meantime, using an electric beater, whip the whipping cream until stiff. Fold in the pudding mixture.

In a 2-quart serving bowl, spoon in enough of the pudding mixture to cover the bottom. Top with a layer of vanilla wafers and a layer of banana and then cover with a layer of pudding. Repeat layers, ending with the pudding. Garnish with cherries. Chill at least 1 hour before serving.