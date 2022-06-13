Who will win James Beard Awards in 2022? How and where to watch live

The James Beard Awards are considered the most prestigious honors in the food world. Each year, the awards recognize America's top chefs and restaurants. The awards, sometimes called the Oscars of the food world, will be presented at a black-tie gala celebration in Chicago on Monday at 5:30 p.m. central.

Want to watch the awards? The James Beard Foundation will broadcast the ceremony on its Twitter account: twitter.com/beardfoundation.

Two of our reporters, Mackensy Lunsford and Todd A. Price, will also be at the ceremony, posting behind-the-scenes coverage on the Southern Kitchen Instagram account: www.instagram.com/southkitch.

Many chefs and restaurants from the South are in the running for national awards, such as Brennan's for outstanding restaurant, Cleophus Hethington of Asheville's Benne on Eagle for emerging chef and Alley Twenty Six in Durham for outstanding bar. See our earlier story for the full list of finalists from the South.

The James Beard Awards were canceled in 2020 after the finalists were announced. The winners were never named, and the awards were suspended in 2021. The foundation undertook a reevaluation of the awards process to increase diversity among the finalists and winners.

Full disclosure: Todd A. Price and Mackensy Lunsford are members of the committee that administers the James Beard Awards.

