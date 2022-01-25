Super Bowl Sunday snacks: Chips, dips, wings and even a beer can chicken for your crowd

Even if you're not a fan of football in the regular season, the Super Bowl is an event worth celebrating. It's fun to gather and eat wildly unhealthy food with your friends, regardless of whether your team was sidelined for the postseason. With that in mind, here are some full-fat, full-flavored dips, sticky wings and a recipe for a beer can chicken, because why not?

Buffalo chicken dip

This classic Buffalo chicken dip remains one of Southern Kitchen's most popular recipes. It hits all the right spots: It only takes about 15 minutes to throw together, then about 45 minutes or so more to bake and rest, and has only five ingredients. What more could you ask for? If you'd like less heat, feel free to cut down on the hot sauce. But remember: cream and cheese work together well to temper the impact of spicy food on your palate. Get the recipe

Vidalia onion dip

Potato chips served with French onion dip? There's a reason it's a classic and beloved party snack. Sure, you can grab a tin of premade dip, but making your own will take game day to the next level.

Make sure to take the time to deeply caramelize the onions so their sweetness will carry through the entire dish. And don't even think about getting corn chips to serve on the side. Only crisp, salty potato chips will do.

Smoky jalapeno bean dip

This kicky bean dip is inspired by the canned variety sold by Frito-Lay, but it's so much better. It also comes with a bonus: more smoky, delicious pinto beans than you'll need for the recipe. Eat those beans on the spot, save them for huevos rancheros, or squirrel them away in your freezer for another meal. Get the recipe

Bob Armstrong chili con queso

This easy-to-make appetizer is basically a chili con queso with beef, guacamole and sour cream. It's a crowd-pleaser, even if your crowd is picky. You can either mix cooked taco meat into the cheese mixture or place everything on top and let your guests customize their own bite. Another plus? You can make this dish — and keep it warm — in a slow cooker, making it easy to transport and perfect for your gameday potluck. Get the recipe

Pickled jalapeno pepper pimento cheese

Pimento cheese, also known as the “paté of the south,” has long been a staple of Southern potlucks. Our recipe brings the best classic flavors of this dip: cheddar cheese, peppers, mayonnaise and cream cheese. It then adds a dash of cayenne pepper and diced pickled jalapeño pepper for heat, but you can leave it mild if you’re a purist. Get the recipe

And now for the chicken

Soy-glazed wings: You can bake these wings in the oven, which is perfect if you don't have a grill or the weather's far too frightful to cook outside. We recommend serving these with a sauce of Kewpie mayo mixed with Sriracha and just a hint of seasoned rice wine vinegar. Get the recipe

Coke-glazed wings: These nouveau Southern wings are by no means traditional, but they are delicious. Sweet Coca-Cola combines with the heat of jalapeno peppers for a well-balanced wing that's not too saccharine nor too fiery. Get the recipe

Beer can chicken: Proponents of this method say fitting a beer can inside the cavity of an upright bird helps keep it moist. Sure. But we also say, practically speaking, the fact that the legs are closer to the heat source means you can keep the breast from drying out. Not having to flip the chicken, or worry about tearing skin, is a bonus too. Get the recipe

Mackensy Lunsford is the food and culture storyteller for USA TODAY Network's South region and the editor of Southern Kitchen.

Reach me: mlunsford@southernkitchen.com