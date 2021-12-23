This espresso 'martini' with coffee liqueur is a festive fireside sipper with a kick

Santa Teresa 1796 is Dewar's super-premium rum, blended with rums aged up to 35 years and rested in bourbon oak barrels. It's further aged through the artisanal Solera method resulting in a dry, smooth and balanced sipper.

Aged rum makes a perfect twist in this espresso "martini" with coffee liqueur. Garnished with chocolate-covered espresso beans and served with our chocolate meringue tarts, this would make the perfect pairing for celebrating the holidays in style.

This is part of Southern Kitchen's 12 Days of Cookies and Cocktails series, which runs daily through Christmas Eve. Each day, we'll pair fun and festive cocktails with classic cookie recipes.

Get the meringue tart recipe here.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounce Santa Teresa 1796

1/2 ounce Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 espresso shot

Pinch salt

Instructions

Add all ingredients in shaker tin, add ice, shake vigorously then strain into a coupe glass and garnish with grated coffee bean.

Mackensy Lunsford is the food and culture storyteller for USA TODAY Network's South Region and the editor of Southern Kitchen.

Reach me: mlunsford@southernkitchen.com