Now that Thanksgiving is over, here's what to do with your leftovers

Good morning!

I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving dinner and that you were surrounded by love and good food and you weren't too stressed out.

Perhaps you have a crowd of people beginning to rouse and it's time to feed them. Yes, again. Check out Linton Hopkins' method for a stress-free brunch. I like the stuffing strata idea.

If you happen to have biscuits around, you could whip up this strata instead. Or you could just throw some ham biscuits together and serve them with jam, but also this Irish coffee or these incredible Vesper-style mimosas. That would be a hit.

For lunch, everyone knows turkey sandwiches are going to make an appearance. If you're feeling crafty you could try one of these recipes, which all incorporate leftover turkey.

But what's for dinner? Now's the time to make it easy on yourself. If you're completely tired of turkey, let us suggest these easy Instant Pot recipes. This pork green chili sounds pretty terrific right about now. You could even make nachos like these, but with leftover sausage instead of steak.

If you need a dessert, Anne Byrn's pumpkin skillet cake is terrific and comes together quickly with the help of yellow cake mix. We won't tell.

And if your company sticks around for a few more days, try this big batch-friendly sweet tea punch recipe. You're going to need it.

That's it for now. See you next week!

-Mackensy Lunsford

Reach me: mlunsford@southernkitchen.com