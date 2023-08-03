Make Sean Brock's crisp, flavorful Crustburger from Nashville's Joyland

Anyone who's tried the "Crustburger" at Joyland, Sean Brock's super-fun, super-delicious casual restaurant in Nashville, knows it captures everything that makes a burger great: a well-seasoned patty, plenty of cheese and a crisp, flavorful crunch from butter and a few special techniques.

The Crustburger is, in short, joy in a burger.

The secret (and there are a few secrets divulged in this recipe) is to smash everything flat. Really flat. Put some muscle into it. Then let the griddle and the sizzling fat do its work. Also don't skimp on the salt.

We also love the inclusion of fish sauce in the "fancy sauce," which gives this burger a nice umami pop to yield something extra special.

More about Joyland at www.eatjoyland.com.

Serves 4

Special gear:

Cast-iron griddle or cast-iron pan that can reach 400 (avoid Teflon)

Burger press

Thick metal spatula

Ingredients

For the burger:

8 ounces ground beef, preferably 70/30 grind, divided into four 2-ounce balls.

1 each red onion, sliced into rings 1/8-inch thick.

4 slices Kraft American cheese

4 each hamburger buns

4 tablespoons whole butter

Salt and pepper, as needed.

For the fancy sauce:

1 cup mayo

½ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon fish sauce

Salt, as needed.

Whisk all the ingredients of the fancy sauce together and season to taste.

Instructions

Preheat the griddle or pan to 400. Spread half a tablespoon of butter on each side of the hamburger buns. Place on the griddle and press utterly flat with the burger press. Toast for about 30 seconds until brown and flip. Press again and toast for another fifteen seconds. Set the buns aside.

Wipe the griddle or pan clean and lay out the burger meat. Leave plenty of room between the patties. Using the burger press, smash the meat as thin as you can. Move the burger press in a circular motion while pressing to smear the meat even further. Season with salt and pepper.

Place a few rings of red onion on the patty and place the American cheese over it. Cook the patty until the meat is no longer pink on top and the cheese is melty. Use the spatula and scrape the burger patty off the griddle. Place between the two flattened buns (with the inside of the bun out) and return the whole crustburger to the grill to toast one more time, roughly 30 seconds on each side.

Serve with fancy sauce on the side for dipping.