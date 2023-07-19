Husk Nashville’s creamy, cheesy mushroom and grits bowl makes a hearty vegetarian meal

At Husk in Nashville, produce is so prevalent that it nearly hangs over your head. Even the landscaping is edible. There's a persimmon tree planted near the patio, fig trees and a garden rich with vegetables, fruit and herbs. It's an almost improbably lush oasis amid a growing city.

Husk's kitchen also pays homage to garden produce and foraged goods with "A Plate of Southern Vegetables," which has a permanent place on the menu, though its components change often.

Often anchoring the dish is a rich serving of Marsh Hen Mill grits. Here, chef Ben Norton shares a recipe for grits topped with roasted mushrooms and a savory sauce. It would make a perfect vegetarian entree. More about Husk here.

Roasted mushrooms and creamy grits

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

Grits, enough to make four servings

Optional: Cheese and butter to finish grits (see note below)

1 pound of mushrooms (oyster mushrooms are ideal, but shitake or cremini can be substituted)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the sauce:

1 clove of garlic

12 sprigs of parsley

1 sprig of mint (about 6 leaves)

Half a bunch of cilantro (about 13 sprigs)

One bunch of scallion greens

½ jalapeno (roughly deseeded)

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup white vinegar

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon salt

Instructions

For the grits: Cook grits according to package directions. We love Marsh Hen Mill Grits, which can be found at Whole Foods, or ordered online, but any grits will work. Prepare enough for four servings.

We like to incorporate lots of cheese and butter into our grits here at the restaurant. Cheddar and asiago are great options. Stir butter and cheese, if using, into grits once they are done cooking, but still hot.

While grits cook, prepare sauce.

For the sauce: Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth. Set aside.

For the mushrooms: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Toss mushrooms in olive oil, salt and pepper, and arrange on a larger sheet pan. Do not crowd.

Roast for 15 minutes.

To assemble: Divide grits into four bowls. Top with roasted mushrooms, and spoon sauce over dish. We love to serve our grits with a poached egg, as pictured. Enjoy.