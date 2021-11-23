The final countdown: Use this Thanksgiving dinner timeline for less stress

Southern Kitchen staff

Let’s face it, no matter how wonderful it is to be surrounded by family and friends on Thanksgiving, cooking for a group of people is an incredibly daunting task.

In order to pull off a successful dinner, planning ahead is key, which is why we've provided a loose schedule to follow. Your mileage may vary, but one thing is universal: while preparing for your feast, don’t be too proud to ask for help. Rope in a friend or two and make quick work of the mise en place.

Two days before Thanksgiving

Your turkey should be brining in the fridge. You could also try a dry brine this year, which yields crispy skin, the hallmark of a delicious roasted turkey. It’s important to let your bird rest uncovered in the fridge for at least 12 hours while the brining seasonings penetrate the meat.

Clean up. Once your turkey's squared away, make sure there's room in your refrigerator for any last-minute purchases and to hold make-ahead menu items.

Buy last-minute needs. Peruse your recipes, make a shopping list for any missing ingredients, and brave the grocery store for hopefully the last time. Now's the time to pick up any booze, mixers or wine you need. Don't forget the ice and maybe some extra disposable cups just in case. You can also arrange for a delivery service to drop off the goods or delegate this task to a friend.

Get to prepping. Once you unpack the groceries, you can begin prepping items you know you’ll need such as chopped onions, celery, peppers and shredded cheese. These can be stored in plastic containers or bags for easy access.

Finalize your desserts. You could also start making food that holds well, including desserts. Here's a list you might try if you're still short on sweets. You could also make the cranberry sauce. If you're making cornbread for stuffing and you haven't done that, get on it!

The day before Thanksgiving

Set yourself up. This is a good day to peel potatoes (store them in cold water) and bake the ham. You could also make the collards, the green bean casserole, the dinner rolls and the sweet potatoes.

Set the dinner table. Whether you choose to go ultra-glam or take a more simple route, setting the table today eases the pressure of having to throw everything together on Thanksgiving.

Do you know where your gravy boat is? You'll also want to find some time to pull out all of your serving platters and place settings. Label everything and take note of any dishes, flatware or stemware you'll need to borrow.

Do you need to iron a tablecloth or napkins? It'd be great to get that done tonight. Same with any cleaning of fancy dishes or refilling of salt and pepper shakers. If it can get done, get it done.

Square away your appetizers. Have something to feed early arrivals and also to nibble on while you cook. You don't want to lose steam halfway through cooking. Here's a list of 13 easy apps you can serve.

Thanksgiving Day

This is the day you’ve been preparing for. If you’re organized, today should be a breeze since all your desserts are baked, your ham simply needs to be reheated and half of your side dishes are finished as well.

The first thing you’re going to want to do this morning is pop your turkey in the oven. From the moment it starts cooking, you’ve got about four to five hours to finish up the macaroni and cheese, make the mashed potatoes and put together your stuffing.

To plan your turkey day timeline, work backward from your desired serving time, adding in 15- to 30-minute buffers to allow for the inevitable mishap or two. Since many people like to eat Thanksgiving on the earlier side of dinner (though we could make a pretty good case for eating later) here's a sample schedule for those who serve dinner around 4-4:30 p.m.:

In the morning

10 a.m. Turn the oven on for the turkey.

Turn the oven on for the turkey. 10:30 a.m. If you're roasting a whole, reasonably large turkey, you'll want to get it in the oven now; 15 minutes per pound of roasting time is the general rule.

If you're roasting a whole, reasonably large turkey, you'll want to get it in the oven now; 15 minutes per pound of roasting time is the general rule. 11 a.m. Do a once-over of the dinner table to make sure everything is ready to go.

Do a once-over of the dinner table to make sure everything is ready to go. 11:30 a.m. Eat lunch and sit down for 30 minutes.

In the afternoon