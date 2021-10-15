Gameday is almost here: Try your hand at these 5 great grill recipes this weekend

Just because summer is over doesn't mean that it's time to pack away the grill. In fact, fall is prime grilling season, especially with the cooler temperatures and great games to watch.

Hosting a few people for game day? Here are 5 great grill recipes to help you handle a small crowd with flair.

Apple bourbon brined pork chops

You can't beat brining for the flavor and tenderness it imparts to meat, including these pork chops. This recipe calls for a 2-hour brine, but you could go longer than that if you'd like.

The result is a juicy pork chop that tastes amazing with a kiss of smoke. No smoker? No worries. This recipe, which feeds four to six people, shows you how to use wood chips and foil to get the flavor you need. Get the recipe here

Grilled Mexican Street Corn

This recipe is only for four people, but you can easily double it.

Popular in Mexico City, this grilled corn on the cob gets its richness from a coating of mayonnaise, which helps salty cotija cheese stick to the surface of the cob.

This is a fantastic side dish. However, you could also follow the same recipe, cut the kernels from the cob, toss all the ingredients together in a bowl and use the resulting “salad” as a topping for hot dogs or tacos. Get the recipe here

Grilled oysters with garlic butter

We love throwing oysters on the grill. It's a great way to eat them without having to shuck them.

Popularized at the New Orleans seafood restaurant Drago’s, these particular grilled oysters take on an amazing smoky flavor while being gently poached in their own liquor and garlicky Parmesan butter.

Get the recipe here, and read this story to learn more about eating oysters at home.

Grilled chicken for a crowd

Best-selling cookbook author Anne Byrn has a wealth of advice on how to make amazing grilled chicken.

In addition to steering you away from a few common mistakes, Byrn offers easy instructions and a simple recipe for pounding, marinating and perfecting your outdoor-cooked poultry.

Get the method here. The recipe is at the bottom.

Grilled Lamb Burgers

Just about everyone with a little grill know-how can cook a standard burger. Want to up your game? Try these lamb burger recipes.

A tip: Lamb has a tendency to char and burn quickly. You’ll need to cook it over a lower heat than you usually would for beef burgers if you’re cooking on the stovetop, or over indirect heat if you’re using an outdoor grill.

Happy grilling!

