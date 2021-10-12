Dinner in an instant: These 10 Instant Pot recipes will warm you right up

Perhaps no invention has made cooking weeknight meals easier than the trusty Instant Pot. We love it for making big batches of beans in a jiffy. We also love it for making so-called "dump meals," in which you arrange the ingredients in a plastic bag in advance and dump the whole thing in the Instant Pot right before dinnertime.

Here are some warming fall-friendly Instant Pot recipes for you to try as the weather cools. We've included main and side dish recipes, and even a perfect warming breakfast.

Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings

In this chicken and dumplings recipe, Virginia Willis uses the time-saving Instant Pot to create a recipe featuring all of the flavors of her grandma’s old-timey receipt, adding just enough chef inspiration to keep things interesting.

Many Instant Pot recipes call for cooking chicken on the bone and then pulling the meat. Instead, use boneless, skinless chicken thighs, which are less likely to dry out and save you a step. Get the recipe here.

Instant Pot Pork Green Chili

In this warm and hearty Instant Pot stew, green chili and tomatillos pack a bright, acidic punch. Fresh cilantro livens things up. This recipe comes together in about an hour, but it will taste like you spent all day cooking. Get the recipe here.

Instant Pot Turkey and Black Bean Chili

When fall — and football — is in the air, everyone loves a hearty pot of chili.

Make a big batch and enjoy it on game day with friends and family. Serve it with a spread of sour cream, grated cheese, scallions, hot sauce and chips on the side. Get the recipe here.

Instant Pot Jambalaya

An Instant Pot lets you cook jambalaya even on a busy weeknight. It's also a great way to feed a crowd on game day. Tasso adds just the right amount of smoke and spice, but if you can’t find it near you, opt for smoked ham. Get the recipe here

Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is typically made with a finer cut of meat, such as beef tenderloin or sirloin. Since we’re using the Instant Pot as a timesaver, you’ll want to find beef that falls apart rather than toughens up. Think stew meat, chuck or short ribs. Get the recipe here.

Instant Pot Pork Shoulder

This barbecue-style pork recipe is ultra-easy; you won’t even need to pull out a knife. Simply season the pork and combine everything in the Instant Pot to cook.

The braising liquid is delicious served over grits or mashed potatoes or, when reduced, as a tasty barbecue sauce for a pulled pork sandwich. Get the recipe here.

Instant Pot Spicy Braised Kale

Using an Instant Pot to cook greens makes them taste like they’ve been simmering for hours, but 15-20 minutes is all you need. This recipe works just as well on the stovetop; just simmer the whole thing until the greens are tender. Add or subtract jalapenos according to your spice preference. Get the recipe here.

Instant Pot Grillades and Grits

Grillades and grits is a classic New Orleans brunch dish that involves braising medallions of beef in a rich stew of peppers and red wine. The creamy grits are the perfect foil to the savory braised grillades, capturing the essence of both breakfast and lunch in the same bite. Get the recipe here.

Instant Pot Applesauce

Using only a minimal amount of added sweetness, this recipe relies on a combination of sweet and tart apples to blow away any applesauce you’ll ever find in a jar. It makes a tasty accompaniment to pork, duck, pancakes and French toast. Get the recipe here.

Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Steel-cut oats carry a notoriously long cooking time, but using an Instant Pot cuts the cooking time down to just six minutes under high pressure. This recipe illustrates the most basic liquid-to-oats ratio, using simply water and oats, but you can substitute with standard milk or almond milk for more richness. Get the recipe here.

