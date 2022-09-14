Try these 10 cocktail recipes in honor of September's status as Bourbon Heritage Month

Southern Kitchen

September is Bourbon Heritage Month, and what better way to celebrate than to kick back with a few drinks? These delicious, approachable recipes are by and large easy to master, though some require channeling your inner bartender. Sit down, sip a cocktail, and read through some of our best stories about the bourbon industry.

Murder to Excellence

Bartenders at The Patterson House in Nashville tend to craft drinks that let the spirit shine, rather than load the glass with bells and whistles. The Murder to Excellence is a prime example of how just a few ingredients can come together in perfect harmony. Lustau East India Sherry lends this drink Tocco likened to a "nutty Boulevardier" a unique and rich flavor.

To finish this cocktail, Patterson House bartenders express an orange peel over the glass, which means to take a long strip of zest and twist it gently to squeeze out the oils. Typically, they discard the peel afterward, but you may leave it in the glass.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounce Old Forester Signature

3/4 ounce Lustau East India Sherry

3/4 ounce Campari

Instructions

Stir ingredients together with ice in a cocktail shaker and then strain into a coupe.

High Noon Old Fashioned

You can't have a bourbon roundup without the granddaddy of all whiskey cocktails: the Old Fashioned. This take on the classic features tobacco bitters and a molasses and brown sugar simple syrup, which together add leather, cigar and clove flavors. Get the recipe

Bourbon Peach Cooler

This bourbon peach cooler tastes like summers spent on the porch. Featuring fresh peach nectar, peach schnapps and unsweetened tea, this cocktail is on the lighter side and showcases plenty of fruit flavors. Get the recipe

Ain’t Wasting No More Time

This recipe will put you to work, but it’s worth it. The key to this drink's flavor is green cardamom, which has a fresh flavor profile (think lemon and mint) but also a smoky note that plays well with Buffalo Trace’s famously peppery bourbon. For this cocktail, you’ll make a simple syrup with cardamom and peaches for a uniquely spiced sipper your friends will request again and again. Get the recipe

Bourbon Prosecco Spritzer

This drink shows off Bourbon's versatility. This herbaceous citrusy cocktail is a great alternative to a traditional brunch cocktail that's not only delicious but also beautiful. Serve this at a get-together where you want to make an impression. Get the recipe

Grown-Up Jack and Coke

This is a sophisticated take on a classic combo. The trick to this recipe is making your own cola-like mixer. To do so, simply mix together molasses, angostura bitters, lime wedges and club soda. You get all of that delicious Coke flavor with none of the stuff the responsible adult in you doesn’t need. Get the recipe

Frozen Bourbon-Lime Bramble Cocktail

This frozen bourbon cocktail is both beautiful and bold. The Bramble is traditionally made with gin, but bourbon gives it a unique kick. If blackberries aren’t in season when you decide to make this drink, frozen is fine. The flavor will be the same and as an added bonus, you’ll need less ice, which means more flavor. Get the recipe

Maple-Bacon Old Fashioned

How do you improve on perfection? Adding bacon. Of all the cocktails on this list, the bacon Old Fashioned is the most time-intensive, but it's well worth the effort to make the bacon-infused bourbon. Once you add the pure maple syrup, you’ll wonder why you didn't make this sooner. Get the recipe

Bushel and Barrel Cocktail

This unique cocktail uses a peach shrub to deliver a sweet and tart element to an otherwise straightforward drink. Here, the peach shrub’s natural fruity flavor pairs perfectly with lemon for a fresh, effervescent beverage that's hard to put down. Get the recipe

Classic Mint Julep

A Kentucky Derby classic. You can make this in a classic julep cup, or any tall glass will do. This recipe is courtesy of Woodford Reserve.

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients

3 ounces Old Forester Mint Julep

3/4 ounce Simple Syrup

8-10 mint leaves

3 mint sprigs, for garnish

Instructions

Pack mint julep cup with crushed ice. In a mixing glass, combine bourbon, syrup, and mint leaves. Lightly bruise mint leaves with a muddler, strain contents into a julep cup. Garnish with 3 generous sprigs of mint.