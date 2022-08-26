5 boozy frozen cocktails you can make at home to fend off the summer heat

It's Friday, it's far too hot outside, and fall seems like it's ever so far away. It's the perfect time for a frozen cocktail.

Try these recipes on for size.

Frozen strawberry margarita

This fruity twist on a classic margarita is a perfect summer sipper.

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate

8 ounces silver tequila

8 ounces fresh strawberries, halved, plus more for garnish

4 ounces triple sec

Ice cubes

Instructions

In a blender, combine the limeade, tequila, strawberries and triple sec. Fill the blender with ice and blend until your desired consistency is reached. Pour into margarita or rocks glasses, garnish with a strawberry and serve immediately.

Sunset Duel

This spirit-forward frozen drink is not too sweet with a hint of refreshing bitterness from Aperol. Adapt the recipe to any size you need.

Ingredients

4 1/2 parts Fistful of Bourbon

2 parts Aperol

2 parts sweet vermouth

2 cups of ice

Blood orange garnish

Instructions

Add Fistful of Bourbon, Aperol and sweet vermouth into an airtight container and place in freezer overnight. To serve, add chilled ingredients into a blender with 2 cups of ice. Serve in a rocks glass with a blood orange slice garnish.

Tree Frog Cocktail

This frozen banana daiquiri with a twist came from Katie Button Restaurants in Asheville, courtesy of the now-closed Nightbell.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1/2 cup crushed ice cubes

1 1/2 ounces Don Q Gold rum

1/2 banana

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

3/4 ounce ginger syrup

Star anise, for garnish

Instructions

Combine the ice cubes, rum, banana, lime juice and ginger syrup in a blender and blend for 45 seconds. Pour into a tulip glass and garnish with the star anise. Serve immediately.

Whiski-Tiki Cocktail

This refreshing frozen cocktail recipe is the perfect tiki drink for these seemingly endless summer days.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 cup ice cubes

2 ounces Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

2 ounces fresh pineapple juice

1 ounce fresh orange juice

1 ounce orgeat or almond syrup

2 dashes 18.21 Japanese Chili and Lime Bitters, or other bitters of your choice, plus more for serving

Edible flowers, for serving

Pineapple wedge, for serving

Pineapple leaves, for serving

Instructions

Place the ice, bourbon, pineapple juice, orange juice, orgeat and bitters in a blender. Blend until the mixture forms a very smooth texture, about 15 seconds. Pour into your favorite glassware and top with additional bitters, edible flowers and pineapple pieces. Serve with a metal straw.

Frozen Bourbon-Lime Bramble Cocktail

Nothing fits late summer better than this berry-filled whiskey spiked frozen cocktail.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 cup ice cubes

2 ounces Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

2 ounces thawed frozen limeade concentrate

4 blackberries

4 fresh mint leaves

Instructions

Place the ice, bourbon, limeade, three blackberries and three mint leaves in a blender. Blend until the mixture forms a very smooth texture, about 15 seconds. Pour into your favorite glassware and top with the remaining berry and mint leaf. Serve with a metal straw.

Mackensy Lunsford is the food and culture storyteller for USA TODAY Network's South region and the editor of Southern Kitchen.

Sign up for my newsletter here.

Reach me: mlunsford@southernkitchen.com