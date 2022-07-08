Boozy milkshakes to cool you down this weekend
Boozy milkshakes are a decadent cross between dessert and cocktail hour. These nostalgic sweet treats work perfectly for a backyard barbecue, porch sipping, and anytime you need a spiked dessert when the weather gets hot.
Spiked Banana Pudding Milkshake
This twist on a classic picnic dessert makes a sweet boozy treat for adults. Adjust ingredients as needed for proper thickness.
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 large banana
1 ounce rum cream liqueur
1 ounce Creme De Bananas
1/2 ounce Spiced Rum
1 1/2 tablespoons Jell-o Banana Cream Instant Pudding and Pie Filling Mix
2 vanilla wafers
1 cup vanilla bean ice cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Milk to blend
Optional: Garnish with whipped cream and more vanilla wafers
Instructions
In the container of a blender, combine ingredients and blend until smooth. Divide between two glasses.
Boozy strawberry milkshake
This adults-only twist on the soda fountain classic brings together vanilla ice cream, strawberry syrup and a generous tipple of vodka. It’s perfect for summer happy hour or a cookout dessert.
Recipe provided courtesy of Lakeway Resort and Spa.
Serves: 1
Hands On Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 scoop vanilla ice cream
2 ounces vodka
1/2 ounce Fast Eddy strawberry syrup
Whipped cream, for serving
Sliced strawberries, for serving
Instructions
In a blender, combine the ice cream, vodka and strawberry syrup. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a stemmed glass and top with the whipped cream and sliced strawberries. Serve with a straw.
Bourbon-pumpkin pie milkshake
This recipe makes one milkshake, but it's big enough to split. It was created with fall flavors in mind, but we think it's never too early to incorporate a little pumpkin spice in our drinks. And it's always time for bourbon. You may also adjust the liquid as needed, and use lower-fat dairy if you'd like.
Courtesy of Happenstance Whiskey, distilled in Nashville.
Ingredients
2 cups vanilla ice cream
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup cream or half-and-half
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2/3 cup pureed pumpkin
1/2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs
2-3 ounces bourbon
Pinch of cinnamon
Frosting and sprinkles, for rim garnish (optional)
Whipped cream (optional)
Instructions
Add all ingredients to a blender and mix until combined. Rim glasses with a light coating of frosting then dip in sprinkles. Pour milkshake in a glass and sprinkle cinnamon on top. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
Chocolate Kahlua milkshake
This ultra-rich, adults-only twist on the soda fountain classic brings together chocolate ice cream, Godiva syrup and generous tipples of vodka and Kahlua. It’s perfect for summer happy hour or a cookout dessert.
Serves: 1
Hands On Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 scoop chocolate ice cream
1 1/2 ounces vodka
1 1/2 ounces Godiva chocolate syrup
1/2 ounce Kahlua
Whipped cream, for serving
Maraschino cherry, for serving
Instructions
In a blender, combine the ice cream, vodka, chocolate syrup and Kahlua. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a stemmed glass and top with the whipped cream and cherry. Serve with a straw.
Mackensy Lunsford is the food and culture storyteller for USA TODAY Network's South region and the editor of Southern Kitchen.
