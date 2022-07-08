Boozy milkshakes to cool you down this weekend

Boozy milkshakes are a decadent cross between dessert and cocktail hour. These nostalgic sweet treats work perfectly for a backyard barbecue, porch sipping, and anytime you need a spiked dessert when the weather gets hot.

Spiked Banana Pudding Milkshake

This twist on a classic picnic dessert makes a sweet boozy treat for adults. Adjust ingredients as needed for proper thickness.

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 large banana

1 ounce rum cream liqueur

1 ounce Creme De Bananas

1/2 ounce Spiced Rum

1 1/2 tablespoons Jell-o Banana Cream Instant Pudding and Pie Filling Mix

2 vanilla wafers

1 cup vanilla bean ice cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Milk to blend

Optional: Garnish with whipped cream and more vanilla wafers

Instructions

In the container of a blender, combine ingredients and blend until smooth. Divide between two glasses.

Boozy strawberry milkshake

This adults-only twist on the soda fountain classic brings together vanilla ice cream, strawberry syrup and a generous tipple of vodka. It’s perfect for summer happy hour or a cookout dessert.

Recipe provided courtesy of Lakeway Resort and Spa.

Serves: 1

Hands On Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce Fast Eddy strawberry syrup

Whipped cream, for serving

Sliced strawberries, for serving

Instructions

In a blender, combine the ice cream, vodka and strawberry syrup. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a stemmed glass and top with the whipped cream and sliced strawberries. Serve with a straw.

Bourbon-pumpkin pie milkshake

This recipe makes one milkshake, but it's big enough to split. It was created with fall flavors in mind, but we think it's never too early to incorporate a little pumpkin spice in our drinks. And it's always time for bourbon. You may also adjust the liquid as needed, and use lower-fat dairy if you'd like.

Courtesy of Happenstance Whiskey, distilled in Nashville.

Ingredients

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup cream or half-and-half

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup pureed pumpkin

1/2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

2-3 ounces bourbon

Pinch of cinnamon

Frosting and sprinkles, for rim garnish (optional)

Whipped cream (optional)

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender and mix until combined. Rim glasses with a light coating of frosting then dip in sprinkles. Pour milkshake in a glass and sprinkle cinnamon on top. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Chocolate Kahlua milkshake

This ultra-rich, adults-only twist on the soda fountain classic brings together chocolate ice cream, Godiva syrup and generous tipples of vodka and Kahlua. It’s perfect for summer happy hour or a cookout dessert.

Serves: 1

Hands On Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 scoop chocolate ice cream

1 1/2 ounces vodka

1 1/2 ounces Godiva chocolate syrup

1/2 ounce Kahlua

Whipped cream, for serving

Maraschino cherry, for serving

Instructions

In a blender, combine the ice cream, vodka, chocolate syrup and Kahlua. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a stemmed glass and top with the whipped cream and cherry. Serve with a straw.

Mackensy Lunsford is the food and culture storyteller for USA TODAY Network's South region and the editor of Southern Kitchen.

