5 kombucha cocktail recipes to try at home, from Nashville's Walker Brothers

Mackensy Lunsford
Southern Kitchen
Violet, You’re Turning Violet!

Brew kombucha? Or perhaps you bought some and think it's a bit gross? We're here for you. Just put it in a cocktail.

Walker Brothers, a Nashville-based kombucha brewery that makes completely delicious and decidedly not-gross kombucha, has teamed up with industry veteran Will Benedetto to develop some craft cocktail recipes for you to try at home. 

If you're abstaining from alcohol, this is a great opportunity to experiment with spirit-free "liquors" such as Seedlip, which will benefit from the fermented flavors in kombucha. 

Walker Brothers’ non-alcoholic kombucha is unpasteurized to preserve the nationally occurring probiotics that arise during the traditional open-fermentation process. Hot take: the Cucumber Melon is the best of the flavors.

Violet, You’re Turning Violet!

Violet, You’re Turning Violet! 

1 ounce gin 

1 teaspoon crème de violette 

½ ounce simple syrup 

½ ounce lemon juice 

7-8 fresh basil leaves 

2 ounces Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Blueberry Jasmine kombucha 

1 lemon wheel, dehydrated 

Instructions

In a shaker tin, combine gin, creme de violette, simple syrup, lemon juice, 4 basil leaves and ice. Shake until incorporated. Pour into a Collins glass and top with Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Blueberry Jasmine kombucha. Garnish with additional basil leaves and dehydrated lemon wheel. 

Kombucha Fizz

Kombucha Fizz 

1 ounce brandy 

1 ounce wheated Bourbon 

½ ounce heavy cream 

½ ounce rich simple syrup* 

½ ounce lemon juice 

2 drops orange flower water 

1 egg white 

2 ounce Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Citrus kombucha 

Lemon salt* 

Instructions

In a shaker tin, combine brandy, wheated Bourbon, heavy cream, rich simple syrup*, lemon juice, orange flower water and egg white. Shake until incorporated. Add ice and shake again. Strain over ice into a double old-fashioned glass. Garnish the rim with lemon salt**. 

*Rich simple syrup indicates a 2:1 sugar to water ratio.

**To make lemon salt, zest lemon rind over salt and let sit for 2-3 hours until dry. 

Walker’s Breakfast

Walker’s Breakfast

2 ounces Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Cucumber Melon kombucha 

1 ½ ounce spirit of choice (choose from gin, vodka, tequila, or mezcal) 

1 dash Worcestershire sauce 

1 turn of ground black pepper 

3 lime wedges 

Salt to taste 

Instructions

In a shaker tin, combine Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Cucumber Melon kombucha, spirit of choice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, lime wedges and salt. Muddle well. Add ice and shake until incorporated. Pour all contents into a rocks glass. 

Gel Pen Club

Gel Pen Club 

1 ½ ounce cucumber vodka

¼ ounce simple syrup 

¼ ounce Midori Melon Liqueur 

2 drops habanero tincture* 

¼ ounce lemon juice 

Pinch of salt 

3-4 ounce Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Cucumber Melon kombucha 

Fresh cilantro 

Cucumber, sliced and dusted with Tajin

Cantaloupe, balled 

Instructions

In a shaker tin, combine cucumber vodka, simple syrup, Midori Melon Liqueur, habanero tincture, lemon juice, cilantro, salt and ice. Shake until incorporated. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass over ice. Top with Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Cucumber Melon kombucha. Garnish with Tajin-dusted cucumber slice and balled cantaloupe as desired. 

*To make your own habanero tincture, steep chopped habaneros in 100-proof vodka or tequila for one hour. Strain. 

Not Your Uncle’s Mule

Not Your Uncle’s Mule 

1 ½ ounce bourbon 

¼ ounce lemon juice 

1 teaspoon simple syrup

½ ounce Campari 

4 ounce Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Ginger kombucha 

Lemon wedge 

Instructions

In a shaker tin, combine Bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and Campari. Shake until incorporated. Pour into a rocks glass over ice. Top with Walker Brothers Non-Alcoholic Ginger kombucha and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Mackensy Lunsford is the food and culture storyteller for USA TODAY Network's South region and the editor of Southern Kitchen.

Sign up for my newsletter here.

Reach me: mlunsford@southernkitchen.com