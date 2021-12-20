You know Comet and Cupid, but the Dasher cocktail is the tastiest holiday treat

Cierra Goodall

Candy Cane Jane’s/Jane’s on Top

This is part of Southern Kitchen's 12 Days of Cookies and Cocktails series, which runs daily through Christmas Eve. Each day, we'll pair fun and festive cocktails with classic cookie recipes.

This Dasher Cocktail, with its coffee, caramel and pecan flavors, will go perfectly with traditional buttermilk pralines. Get the recipe.

This cocktail recipe was created by Cierra Goodall, bartender at Candy Cane Jane’s in Nashville.

At Jane's On Top in Nashville, Christmas means the rooftop bar transforms into Candy Cane Jane's, popping with lavish holiday decorations including a forest of Christmas trees.

Naturally, there are plenty of holidays drinks, including the Dasher, which general manager John Peet says is a marriage between an espresso martini and vegan eggnog.

"It’s both festive and caffeinated," he said. That sounds like a match made in heaven.

"We were looking for a holiday after-dinner drink that can keep the festivities going into the night," he said. "The Dasher has the rich texture of an eggnog with the bold coffee flavors of an espresso martini."

That means it goes perfectly with holiday desserts like cookies and these buttermilk pralines. "It is also perfect with a cozy fire and a conversation with friends and family," he added.

Ingredients

3/4 oz Louisa’s Coffee Caramel Pecan Liqueur

3/4 oz Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

1/2 oz Campesino Silver X Rum

1/4 oz pineapple juice

2 oz Coco Lopez

Optional; star anise, cocoa bitters

Blend Coco Lopez in blender until creamy.

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake until chilled, about 15 seconds.

Double strain into glass.

Garnish with star anise or two dashes of cocoa bitters.