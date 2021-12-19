Tequila spiked Snowbird will make you fly for the holidays

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

For Hannah Withers, some holiday drinks are about tradition, like hot buttered rum. Others qualify simply because they're green or red. And sometimes a drink fits the season because the flavors take you back to a time before you reached the legal age to imbibe.

"It could be a spice that reminds me of what mom used to keep on the stove during Christmas," she said.

Withers and her husband, Ben Gitchel, run the celebrated cocktail bar Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Each Christmas season, they oversee a retro-Christmas-themed bar at different locations around town called Holidaze.

The Snowbird, on this season's Holidaze menu, is a new take on a classic Brandy Alexander. Withers thought the tequila in the cocktail would balance the sweetness of a holiday treat like Peppermint Bark Brownies.

Serves: 1 cocktail

Ingredients

1 ounce blanco tequila

1/2 ounce RumHaven coconut rum

1 ounce light creme de cacao

1 ounce half-and-half

Ground cinnamon

Ground nutmeg

Instructions

Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake well to chill. Strain into a rocks glass over crushed ice. Garnish with a shake of cinnamon and nutmeg.