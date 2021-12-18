This Christmapolitan cocktail is at once classy, simple, festive and delicious

Southern Kitchen

Courtesy of Sippin Santa

This is part of Southern Kitchen's 12 Days of Cookies and Cocktails series, which runs daily through Christmas Eve. Each day, we'll pair fun and festive cocktails with classic cookie recipes. This gorgeous Christmapolitan pairs perfectly with Anne Byrn's crisp gingerbread stars in both flavor and aesthetic. Get the recipe here.

What do you get when you cross Christmas cheer and tiki tipples? You get Sippin' Santa, a series of holiday pop-up events taking over bars across the country this season. Find your closest location here.

The traveling pop-up provides recipes to all of its host bars, who then serve up an incredible roster of drinks ranging from the kitschy to the classy. This year, Sippin' Santa has also shared some of its recipes with Southern Kitchen so you can bring the good cheer home.

Read more:Spread good cheer with Southern Kitchen's upcoming blizzard of holiday cookies, cocktails

The Christmapolitan leans toward the classy, especially if you serve the drink in a festive coupe glass, as is recommended.

The recipe calls for an absinthe spritz, which means simply putting a little absinth in an atomizer or a small squirt bottle. If you don't have that, you could simply wash the glass with absinthe, which means to pour a very small amount in the chalice of your couple glass and slowly turn it around until the inside is covered. Pour out the excess.

Ingredients:

2 ounces vodka

¼ ounce elderflower liqueur (St. Germain)

¼ ounce dry vermouth

1 ounce spiced cranberry sauce

½ ounce lime juice

Absinthe spritz

Instructions

Spray a chilled coupe with absinthe mist.

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, top with ice, shake and fine strain into the prepared coupe.

Garnish with a rosemary sprig.