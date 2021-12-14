How to make a classic and simply refreshing Moscow Mule cocktail
This is part of Southern Kitchen's 12 Days of Cookies and Cocktails series, which runs daily through Christmas Eve. Each day, we'll pair fun and festive cocktails with classic cookie recipes. A Moscow Mule goes great with ambrosia cookies. Get the recipe.
About the recipe
A Moscow Mule combines vodka and ginger beer for a refreshing cocktail. While a mule is typically served in a copper mug to keep it cool, you can also serve it in a classic rocks glass.
Serves: 1
Hands on Time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 ounces vodka
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice, plus 1 lime wedge, for garnish
Ice cubes
Crushed ice
About 3 ounces ginger beer
Instructions
Shake the vodka and lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice for 30 seconds. Strain into a copper cocktail mug or rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Top with the ginger beer. Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.
