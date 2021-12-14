How to make a classic and simply refreshing Moscow Mule cocktail

Southern Kitchen

This is part of Southern Kitchen's 12 Days of Cookies and Cocktails series, which runs daily through Christmas Eve. Each day, we'll pair fun and festive cocktails with classic cookie recipes. A Moscow Mule goes great with ambrosia cookies. Get the recipe.

About the recipe

A Moscow Mule combines vodka and ginger beer for a refreshing cocktail. While a mule is typically served in a copper mug to keep it cool, you can also serve it in a classic rocks glass.

Serves: 1

Hands on Time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice, plus 1 lime wedge, for garnish

Ice cubes

Crushed ice

About 3 ounces ginger beer

Instructions

Shake the vodka and lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice for 30 seconds. Strain into a copper cocktail mug or rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Top with the ginger beer. Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.

