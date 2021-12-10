Spread good cheer with Southern Kitchen's upcoming blizzard of holiday cookies, cocktails

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

To celebrate, we're ushering in the holiday season this year with an avalanche of cookie and cocktail recipes starting Dec. 13, running straight through the weekend and culminating on Christmas Eve.

That's right: 12 days of cookies and cocktails.

We've selected 12 amazing tried and true cookie recipes, and asked some star bartenders and other cocktail authorities to pair with each sweet treat a festive boozy sipper.

To get you warmed up, here's a recipe for Jingle Balls Nog, a big — really big — batch of eggnog you can make for your upcoming Christmas party.

It comes courtesy of Sippin' Santa, a holiday-themed pop-up taking over bars across the country with festive drinks (see sippinsantapopup.com/locations to find events in your area) and kitschy Christmas decor.

For now, enjoy this seriously good eggnog and get ready for the oncoming blizzard of good cheer.

Jingle Balls Nog

Serve this festive sipper in your best silly holiday mugs. As fair warning, do note that this recipe makes 37 6-ounce pours, so invite a crowd of people over if you don't want to get too snookered.

Ingredients

750 mL cognac (Pierre Ferrand 1840)

750 mL sherry (Harvey’s Bristol Cream)

72 fluid ounces almond milk, unsweetened

50 flue ounces heavy whipping cream

3 cups sugar, white

24 eggs

12 drops almond extract

16 drops vanilla extract

1 ½ tablespoon ground nutmeg, plus extra to garnish

Instructions

In a large pot or container, beat eggs, nutmeg and sugar with a hand mixer until smooth and sugar is fully incorporated and dissolved.

Add almond milk and mix again.

In a separate pot or container, aerate the heavy whipping cream using a hand mixer (do not whip to any thickness). Add that to the original egg mixture and mix to combine all ingredients.

Add sherry, cognac, and extracts. Mix again and refrigerate. Re-blend or shake the batch each time before serving.

Garnish each serving with freshly grated nutmeg.

___

Mackensy Lunsford is the food and culture storyteller for USA TODAY Network's South Region and the editor of Southern Kitchen.

