This boozy but refreshing Peachy Keen Sparkling punch is perfect for your party

About the recipe

This refreshing peach-filled punch is courtesy of Coopers' Craft "Bourbon Ambassador" Michael Ring. If you'd like to get creative with your ice, freeze lemon rounds and herbs in a bundt pan filled with water.

Serves: 12 to 18

Hands on Time: 20 minutes

Total time: 13 hours and 0 minutes

Ingredients

Herbed Simple Syrup

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

5 sprigs fresh mint

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

6 fresh basil leaves

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Cocktail

2 cups Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

20 frozen peach slices

4 cups fresh lemonade

1 cup Herbed Simple Syrup (above)

10 lemon rounds

1 ounce citrus bitters of your choice

5 pounds ice

5 fresh rosemary sprigs

5 fresh thyme sprigs

1 (375-ml bottle) Korbel extra dry Champagne

Instructions

To make the herbed simple syrup: In a large saucepan, bring the water and sugar to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and add the remaining ingredients. Let steep for 1 hour and then strain into a storage container. Discard the spent herbs and store the syrup in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

To make the punch: In a large bowl, combine the peaches and bourbon. Cover, and let sit at room temperature overnight.

The next day, transfer the bourbon-soaked peaches and any remaining juice and bourbon to a punch bowl. Stir in the lemonade, herbed simple syrup, lemon rounds and bitters. Stir to combine and add the ice. Float the herbs on top of the punch and top with the Champagne. Serve.