This classic martini recipe, perfect for cocktail purists, is the real deal

About the recipe

This classic martini recipe, from cocktail columnist Jerry Slater, is perfect for cocktail purists. This version of the cocktail is stirred, which would certainly not please James Bond.

Makes: 1 cocktail

Hands on time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces 80-proof London Dry Gin

1 ounce dry vermouth, such as Dolin

2 dashes orange bitters, such as Regan’s

Large ice cubes

Cocktail olive, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Place a martini glass in the freezer to chill. In a mixing glass, combine the gin, vermouth and bitters. Add the ice cubes and stir until the cocktail is well chillled, about 30 seconds. Strain into the chilled glass. Garnish with the olive, on a toothpick, if desired. Serve immediately.