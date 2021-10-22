This classic martini recipe, perfect for cocktail purists, is the real deal
Southern Kitchen
About the recipe
This classic martini recipe, from cocktail columnist Jerry Slater, is perfect for cocktail purists. This version of the cocktail is stirred, which would certainly not please James Bond.
Makes: 1 cocktail
Hands on time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 ounces 80-proof London Dry Gin
1 ounce dry vermouth, such as Dolin
2 dashes orange bitters, such as Regan’s
Large ice cubes
Cocktail olive, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Place a martini glass in the freezer to chill. In a mixing glass, combine the gin, vermouth and bitters. Add the ice cubes and stir until the cocktail is well chillled, about 30 seconds. Strain into the chilled glass. Garnish with the olive, on a toothpick, if desired. Serve immediately.