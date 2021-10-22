Bushel and Barrel: Bourbon and peach shrub make this sparkling cocktail a treat

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

This recipe comes courtesy of Coopers’ Craft Whiskey in Kentucky. It calls for peach shrub, which is something you should be able to purchase from stores that carry upscale cocktail supplies. Etsy is also a good resource.

Serves: 1

Hands on Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Coopers’ Craft bourbon

1 ounce peach shrub or spiced peach shrub

1/4 ounce demerara syrup

1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

Ice cubes

2 ounces soda water

Lemon wedge, for garnish

Instructions

In a cocktail mixing glass, combine the bourbon, shrub, demerara syrup and lemon juice. Fill with ice and stir until cold. Strain the drink into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with the soda water and garnish with the lemon wedge. Serve immediately.