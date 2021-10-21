Make this slow cooker mulled wine when you have guests on a chilly day
Southern Kitchen
About the recipe
Making fragrant mulled wine in a slow cooker can be a nice hands-off approach to entertaining.
Just combine all the ingredients over low heat and let the slow cooker work its magic for a few hours.
Because the sugar and spices would kill any of a good wine’s subtle nuances, be sure to use less expensive wine for this cocktail.
Serves: 4
Hands on Time: 5 minutes
Total time: 3 hours and 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 bottle medium-bodied red wine, such as merlot
2/3 cup sugar
1/2 cup brandy
1 orange, peeled and juiced
3 cinnamon sticks
2 star anise pods
1 whole nutmeg pod
4 whole cloves
Instructions
In the bowl of a slow cooker, combine all of the ingredients. Cover with the lid and cook on low heat for 3 hours. Ladle into mugs and serve.