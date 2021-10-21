Make this slow cooker mulled wine when you have guests on a chilly day

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Making fragrant mulled wine in a slow cooker can be a nice hands-off approach to entertaining.

Just combine all the ingredients over low heat and let the slow cooker work its magic for a few hours.

Because the sugar and spices would kill any of a good wine’s subtle nuances, be sure to use less expensive wine for this cocktail.

Serves: 4

Hands on Time: 5 minutes

Total time: 3 hours and 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 bottle medium-bodied red wine, such as merlot

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup brandy

1 orange, peeled and juiced

3 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise pods

1 whole nutmeg pod

4 whole cloves

Instructions

In the bowl of a slow cooker, combine all of the ingredients. Cover with the lid and cook on low heat for 3 hours. Ladle into mugs and serve.