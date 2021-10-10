Two-Boil flip cocktail

Southern Kitchen

Many of the best cocktails are made with ingredients that are tried and true for drinks but otherwise largely ignored. Take molasses, for example. That jar of rich, dark syrup sitting in the back of your cabinet is just begging to be used. While gingersnap cookies and baked beans are two great ways to let your molasses see the light of day, it can also add a unique, smoky undertone to a stiff drink, such as this Two-Boil flip, which combines bourbon, coffeel liqueur and a whole egg for a luxuriously rich holiday cocktail.

To dilute the molasses, pour equal parts molasses and water into a measuring cup, and stir to combine.

Serves: Makes 1 cocktail

Hands On Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces Old Forester 100-proof bourbon

3/4 ounce diluted molasses (see note)

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur

1/4 ounce simple syrup

1 large egg

Ice cubes

Frehly grated nutmeg, for garnish

Instructions

In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, molasses, lemon juice, coffee liqueur, simple syrup and egg. Add one ice cube and shake hard for 20 to 30 seconds. Open the shaker and fill the remaining space with ice. Shake the drink hard for an additional 20 to 30 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass and top with grated nutmeg. Serve immediately.