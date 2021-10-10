Tree Frog cocktail
Kyra Watts
Southern Kitchen
About the recipe
This frozen banana daiquiri with a twist is courtesy of Nightbell in Asheville.
Serves: 1
Hands On Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup crushed ice cubes
1 1/2 ounces Don Q Gold rum
1/2 banana
3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
3/4 ounce ginger syrup
Star anise, for garnish
Instructions
Combine the ice cubes, rum, banana, lime juice and ginger syrup in a blender and blend for 45 seconds. Pour into a tulip glass and garnish with the star anise. Serve immediately.