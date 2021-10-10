Tree Frog cocktail

About the recipe

This frozen banana daiquiri with a twist is courtesy of Nightbell in Asheville.

Serves: 1

Hands On Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup crushed ice cubes

1 1/2 ounces Don Q Gold rum

1/2 banana

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

3/4 ounce ginger syrup

Star anise, for garnish

Instructions

Combine the ice cubes, rum, banana, lime juice and ginger syrup in a blender and blend for 45 seconds. Pour into a tulip glass and garnish with the star anise. Serve immediately.