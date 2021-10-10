Southern red sangria
Southern Kitchen
About the recipe
To make simple syrup, combine equal parts sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature before using.
Serves: 20
Hands On Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 3 hours and 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 (750-milliliter) bottles shiraz or other red wine
3/4 cup Gran Torres liqueur
3/4 cup simple syrup (see note)
1/2 cup triple sec
1/2 cup fresh orange juice
Lemon, lime and orange slices for garnish
Instructions
In a large pitcher, combine the wine, Gran Torres, simple syrup, triple sec and orange juice. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 24 hours.
Before serving, stir well to combine, then pour over ice. Garnish with citrus slices and serve.