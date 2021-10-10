Classic Tom Collins cocktail

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

This simple Tom Collins recipe is light, easy and refreshing.

Serves: 1

Hands On Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Ice cubes

2 ounces dry gin

1 ounce simple syrup

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

Soda water

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Instructions

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the gin, simple syrup and lemon juice. Shake until well-chilled, about 30 seconds. Pour the entire contents of the shaker into a highball glass and top with soda water. Garnish with the lemon and cherry, preferably on a skewer. Serve.