Classic Tom Collins cocktail
Southern Kitchen
About the recipe
This simple Tom Collins recipe is light, easy and refreshing.
Serves: 1
Hands On Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
Ice cubes
2 ounces dry gin
1 ounce simple syrup
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
Soda water
Lemon wheel, for garnish
Maraschino cherry, for garnish
Instructions
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the gin, simple syrup and lemon juice. Shake until well-chilled, about 30 seconds. Pour the entire contents of the shaker into a highball glass and top with soda water. Garnish with the lemon and cherry, preferably on a skewer. Serve.