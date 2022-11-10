Level up your classic Christmas cookies with tips from the South's top bakers

The oven is warm. The kitchen dusted with flour. And jars of colored sprinkles line the counter. Christmas baking season has arrived.

Southern Kitchen asked some of the region's top bakers for recipes that are guaranteed to make your holidays a little bit sweeter.

Cheryl Day, who runs Back in the Day bakery in Savannah, Georgia, said that holiday baking does not need to be stressful.

"My best advice is to work in advance," she said.

Dough and most cookies can be frozen and thawed when the holiday arrives. So start baking early, and by Christmas you can have dozens of treats for all your family, friends and neighbors.