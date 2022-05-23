All-American grilling recipes, tips and tricks to level up your backyard barbecue

Published Updated
From the best grill-top pizza method to the most delicious burgers you’ll ever eat, we’ll take you on a trip — to the backyard.
Cooking outside may belong to the world, but the backyard cookout is a beloved American pastime, as deeply ingrained in our culture as baseball and apple pie.
Here, Southern Kitchen explores the great backyard barbecue with recipes, tips and tricks to make the most of your grill.
We'll show you how to make the best burger of your life, how to throw a proper oyster roast and how to make a special sauce that can take even the blandest of grilled meats to the next level. All you need is the grill, some good tunes and a cold drink.