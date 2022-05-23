All-American grilling recipes, tips and tricks to level up your backyard barbecue

From the best grill-top pizza method to the most delicious burgers you’ll ever eat, we’ll take you on a trip — to the backyard.

Cooking outside may belong to the world, but the backyard cookout is a beloved American pastime, as deeply ingrained in our culture as baseball and apple pie.

Here, Southern Kitchen explores the great backyard barbecue with recipes, tips and tricks to make the most of your grill.

We'll show you how to make the best burger of your life, how to throw a proper oyster roast and how to make a special sauce that can take even the blandest of grilled meats to the next level. All you need is the grill, some good tunes and a cold drink.

***

Perfect "Juicy Lucy" burger Perfect "Juicy Lucy" burger Smashburgers. Fancy thick burgers. Bacon burgers. Burger variations are endless. But you can't beat a "Juicy Lucy" burger for its messy and delightful simplicity. Read More

***

Why would you grill a chicken under a brick? Why would you grill a chicken under a brick? A whole chicken, cooked until juicy and crisp-skinned, deserves a place among the best of the world's comfort foods. Here's why you should try cooking one under a brick. Read More

***

How to turn your grill into a pizza oven How to turn your grill into a pizza oven Almost nothing handles the job of making pizza at home as perfectly as your grill. Read More

***

Chimichurri: The best and most versatile sauce you'll ever need Chimichurri: The best and most versatile sauce you'll ever need Chimichurri is a traditional Argentinian condiment that goes beautifully with all sorts of things. Read More

***

Grilled salad and other weird things you didn't know you could cook over flame Grilled salad and other weird things you didn't know you could cook over a flame Though the overwhelming majority of grilling cookbooks feature tight shots of glistening meat on their covers, you do not need to limit your outdoor cookery to carnivorous pursuits. You can also use your grill to add flavor to vegetables, fruit and even your favorite cocktail. Read More

***