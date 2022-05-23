Skip to main content
https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2022/04/28/NSKT/be0bdb00-9cfd-4a56-8ef4-ab188f0030dc-NOLAGrilling17.JPG

All-American grilling recipes, tips and tricks to level up your backyard barbecue

From the best grill-top pizza method to the most delicious burgers you'll ever eat, we'll take you on a trip — to the backyard.

Mackensy Lunsford Southern Kitchen
From the best grill-top pizza method to the most delicious burgers you’ll ever eat, we’ll take you on a trip — to the backyard.

Mackensy Lunsford Southern Kitchen
Cooking outside may belong to the world, but the backyard cookout is a beloved American pastime, as deeply ingrained in our culture as baseball and apple pie. 

Here, Southern Kitchen explores the great backyard barbecue with recipes, tips and tricks to make the most of your grill. 

We'll show you how to make the best burger of your life, how to throw a proper oyster roast and how to make a special sauce that can take even the blandest of grilled meats to the next level. All you need is the grill, some good tunes and a cold drink.

Perfect "Juicy Lucy" burger

A 'Juicy Lucy' burger
Why would you grill a chicken under a brick?

How to make chicken under a brick
How to turn your grill into a pizza oven

Grilled pizza
Chimichurri: The best and most versatile sauce you'll ever need

Chimichurri
Grilled salad and other weird things you didn't know you could cook over flame

Grilled salad
Easy guide to throwing a backyard oyster roast

Backyard oyster roast
