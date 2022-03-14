Spirits of the South: A journey through some of the South's best distilleries and bars

Southern spirits are on the rise: At the dawn of U.S. cocktail culture, imported liquor was king. American spirit-making, an original cottage industry, was long seen as an unpolished pursuit at best, and at worst the root of societal ills. That was the cornerstone of the Temperance movement, which helped usher in Prohibition.

But Southern distilleries persisted. Kentucky’s Buffalo Trace, which produced so-called “medicinal whiskey” throughout Prohibition, has been operational for 200 years, making it the oldest continually operating distillery in the country. The South knows its liquor.

The rest of the world is catching on. Our bourbon is in high demand. Our gin is world-class. And we’re making some of the country’s most unique spirits, like an Appalachian fernet that showcases the terroir of a mountain forest.

Here, Southern Kitchen, USA TODAY's Southern food vertical, takes you on a trip through some of the region’s most distinct spirits, with curated recipes showing you how to enjoy them.

The USA Today Network's Spirits of the South Jeremiah O. Rhodes, Nashville Tennessean

***

Bourbon Bourbon Ask just about anyone what spirit best embodies the South, and chances are they'll say "bourbon." The vast majority of it comes from Kentucky, which boasts a tradition of bourbon-making that stretches back centuries. A rising appreciation for domestic craft products and southern-made food and drink has helped drive a strong American thirst for bourbon. Read More

***

Rye Rye Rye is often viewed as America’s other whiskey, a category of aged liquor second in stature (and sales) to bourbon. But these circumstances are a stubborn leftover of the 20th century, and in the modern era they’re rapidly shifting, especially in the South. Here, a determined band of craft-minded blenders, distillers and mixologists are repositioning the savory spirit, named after the primary grain used to produce it. It’s a comeback story centuries in the making. Read More

***

Tennessee whiskey Tennessee whiskey Whiskey has a long history in Tennessee. Cascade Hollow has operated since 1878. And Jack Daniel’s is the most popular American whiskey brand by a large margin. But the story of Tennessee whiskey is still being written. Read More

***

Amaro Amaro Mystery is part of the culture of amaro, a wide-ranging group of herbal liqueurs with roots in the Middle Ages. Amari, plural for amaro, means "bitter" in Italian. Distillers often keep the makeup of their bittersweet liqueurs secret, though many include common botanicals such as mint, gentian and elderflower. Read More

***

Gin Gin Although gin doesn’t have a lengthy legacy in the South, the oft-overlooked spirit is now starting to rise in popularity. Upstart distilleries have broadened the parameters of the category, pushing the botanical complexities well beyond the obligatory juniper berry. Regional bartenders, in turn, are taking these experimental elixirs and layering atop all sorts of exciting tones and textures. Read More

***

Rum Rum Agricole-style rum, made from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice and typically produced in the French West Indies, preserves the fresh, grassy flavor of sugar cane. Louisiana is one of the three states, along with Florida and Texas, that produce cane sugar. Many distilleries in the state have made the spirit their mission. Producing rum connects them to the state’s history. Read More

***

Brandy Brandy The history of American-made fruit brandy is as old as Colonial America. Seventeenth-century land advertisements touted orchards' suitability for brandy, by definition a distilled fruit spirit, and fermented apple cider. Apple brandy was big business. And then it simply wasn't. Now, Southern farmers are planting the types of heirloom apple trees best for spirits and cider. Brandy is back. Read More

***

Specialty spirits Specialty spirits The South may be steeped in tradition, but it is also looking forward. Distilleries across the region are experimenting with native ingredients like sorghum and sotol. And the South's growing diversity has introduced liquors from around the world. Read More

***

Vodka Vodka Though it's a bestseller worldwide, vodka is perhaps best distinguished by the fact that it's not particularly distinctive. At Le Loup in Nashville, beverage director Kenneth Vanhooser said its neutrality makes it the perfect blank canvas for infusing it with flavor. "If you can wow someone with vodka, you've pulled them in," he said. Read More

***